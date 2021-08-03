Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen Sells 1,814 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64.

XM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 16,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,403. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.