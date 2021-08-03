Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

XM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XM. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

