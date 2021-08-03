Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,403. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

