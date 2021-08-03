Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Quant has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $81.67 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $166.33 or 0.00434192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.47 or 0.00867888 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.