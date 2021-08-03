Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 344 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $18,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John J. Fry sold 226 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $10,920.32.

QTRX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 147,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

