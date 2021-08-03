Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Quanterix worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,400. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

