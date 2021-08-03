Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 7,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $136,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

