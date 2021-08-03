Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits One Day Volume of $62,158.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $62,158.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.91 or 0.06535117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.55 or 0.01411736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00364791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00129104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00589911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00364339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00300382 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,559,461 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

