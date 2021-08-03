QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 162,126 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70.

QS traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 13,827,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 119.9% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 29.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 24.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

