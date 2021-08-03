QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 200,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00.

NYSE:QS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,827,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

