Quebecor’s (QBR.B) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,200. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$29.45 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.