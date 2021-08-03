QuickSwap Price Up 2% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $332.88 or 0.00864973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00141699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.30 or 1.00004898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00843083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

