Quiztok Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and $42.17 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,676,313 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

