QunQun Market Capitalization Tops $4.65 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 1% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $280,613.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

