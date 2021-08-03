Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

