R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading 3.6% Higher

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 1,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 850,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after buying an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

