Radix (EXRD) Price Tops $0.14

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $102.57 million and $1.62 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

