RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.74

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 5191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in RadNet by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RadNet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

