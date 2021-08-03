RAI Finance (RAI) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

