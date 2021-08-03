Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFY remained flat at $$5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.