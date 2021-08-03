Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0252 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $106,422.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,637.37 or 1.00519263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00844533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

