Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0253

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $133,866.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.94 or 0.99716365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00848183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

