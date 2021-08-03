Raise (RAISE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,311.32 and $75.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.