Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $93.83 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Rally has a market capitalization of $93.83 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00100888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.20 or 1.00565156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.00843687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 218,886,899 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

