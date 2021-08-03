Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,383. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rambus by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.