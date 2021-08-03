Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Rambus stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

