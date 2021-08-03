Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

RMBS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

