Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.31

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.31 and last traded at $115.10, with a volume of 1531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 300.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

