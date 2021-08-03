RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,837. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

