Rari Governance Token (RGT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00024123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rari Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,361 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

