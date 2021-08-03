Rate3 (RTE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,476.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $896,278.59 and approximately $80,476.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

