Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.54 million and $1,879.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00102336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00146376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.95 or 0.99869874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00849624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

