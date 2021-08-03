Raven Protocol Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1,980.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

