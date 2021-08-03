Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $58,633.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.91 or 0.06535117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.55 or 0.01411736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00364791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00129104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00589911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00364339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00300382 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.