Raydium Market Cap Hits $184.67 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00008400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $184.67 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00141079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,356.93 or 0.99616076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00841890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,098,118 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

