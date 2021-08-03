Raydium (RAY) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $186.28 million and $5.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00008595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,162,619 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.