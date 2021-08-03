Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$43.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of several other reports. upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.
IMO stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.28. 925,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.90. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
