Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$43.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.

IMO stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.28. 925,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.90. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

