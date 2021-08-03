Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $6.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 510,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133,518. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,975,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,553,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

