Raymond James Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $88.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

