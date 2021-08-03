Raymond James Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.72. 1,836,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,354. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.