Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 688 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.43. 136,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.