Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

