Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 12,107 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,664,030 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.