Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 441 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.45. 36,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,854. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.28 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

