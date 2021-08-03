Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 70,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

