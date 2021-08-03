Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,418. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

