Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. 22,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.73.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

