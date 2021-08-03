Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. 205,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,506. The company has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

