Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $11.60 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,987 shares of company stock valued at $34,544,387 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.04. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

