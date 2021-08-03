Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $19.04 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.05% of The Hershey worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 7.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $179.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

